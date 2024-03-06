Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala temple with boyfriend Shikhar on birthday

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the shoot of her debut Telugu film ‘Devara’, marked her 27th birthday on Wednesday by visiting the Tirumala Swami Temple in Andhra Pradesh with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friend Orry.

Pictures of the actress’ visit to the temple with her boyfriend have gone viral on the Internet.

In the pics, Janhvi could be seen in a pink saree, while Orry and Shikhar were seen dressed in white ‘vesthis’ (traditional south Indian menswear).

The actress later took to Instagram and shared her pictures in the same outfit, as she thanked everyone who sent her birthday wishes.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the birthday love.”

Apart from ‘Devara’, in which she shares the screen with NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj, the actress also has ‘RC 16’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen opposite Ram Charan.

