Peel police asks for community input on the implementation of facial recognition technology

Mississauga (Mar 6) – The Peel Regional Police Human Rights Project Team will engage in online community consultations throughout the months of March and April to get feedback on the implementation facial recognition technology.

The consultations will inform Peel police’s approach to the usage of facial recognition technology while adhering to community needs and its human rights principles Project.

The virtual consultation sessions will be held from 6 to 8 pm on:

Human rights approach to facial recognition technology – March 19

OHRC’s seven principles – March 21, 25, 27 and April 3, 9, 11

All community members and partners are encouraged to participate and share their insights. Registration is required to participate in one of these sessions. A virtual link will be shared upon successful registration.

Prior to the sessions, participants are encouraged to learn more about the Human Rights Project and OHRC’s seven principles.