Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Japanese girl group XG share details of first world tour

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
Photo: Courtesy Rolling Stone India

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS ) Popular hip-hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG have announced details of their eagerly awaited world tour, which will commence on May 18.

Starting the tour with performances at the Osaka Castle Hall on May 18-19, and at K Arena Yokohama, Japan, on May 25-May 26, the tour will move to various countries and places across Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Manila.

The tour will move to North America in October, Europe in November, as well as other regions.

During a live stream on Instagram and on XG’s official fanclub app, ALPHAZ, the XG girls commented: “The title came about because through this, we want to meet ALPHAZ from all over the world! We plan to perform in other places not announced, so stay tuned!”

“There’s still so much we want to do as XG, and we want to achieve that together with our ALPHAZ and go intergalactic!”

The announcement of the world tour coincides with an early lottery reservation for tickets to the performances. Priority will be given to members of the XG Official fanclub, ALPHAZ.

