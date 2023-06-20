LIFESTYLEWORLD

Japan’s ID system causes more concern amid payment glitches, erroneous deliveries

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s “My Number” national identification card system caused further concern following a number of new errors, with the government saying on Tuesday that numerous cards were erroneously linked to the wrong cardholders’ payment methods.

In the latest debacle involving the system’s privacy concerns, 172 cards were erroneously linked to online payment methods, including those connected to credit cards of the wrong cardholders, reports Xinhua news agency.

The results of a government survey regarding the errors that were linked to a state campaign to incentivise more people to sign up for their own My Number card showed that under the scheme where an applicant was given 20,000 yen ($141) worth of points, vast numbers of errors occurred.

According to the survey, 172 errors related to the campaign were found in 131 municipalities, with 136 incidents of sensitive information being entered while a different person was still logged in to the system, and more than 30 cases where mistaken IDs were entered for payment purposes by the cardholder.

Among other cases adding to those plaguing the unpopular system, there were two cases in which ID cards were erroneously issued to people with the same names as the intended recipients, the government said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications claimed that the cards issued in error were not misused.

The ever-rising cases of errors regarding the cards, however, have punctuated the risk the cards present for being used fraudulently when it comes to receiving state benefits or tax-related duplicity.

“It was a mistake that should never have happened,” Digital Minister Taro Kono told a press conference regarding the erroneous deliveries.

20230620-152602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Artistes on stage: May curtain raiser

    Holi incomplete without thandai

    To bring sheer drama to the runway

    Haryana evacuating students from violence-hit Manipur: Official