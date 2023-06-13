A Japanese House of Councillors committee has cancelled a vote on a bill for securing funds for measures to strengthen defence capabilities, delaying the schedule to Thursday at the earliest.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) rejected a plan proposed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior Komeito coalition ally to vote on the bill at the Committee on Financial Affairs of the upper house of the Diet, the country’s parliament, within the day.

The CDPJ also threatened to submit a motion to dismiss Yasuyuki Sakai, chairman of the committee, if he decides to put the bill to vote on the day using his authority. The LDP then presented a plan to debate and vote on the bill on Thursday, while the CDPJ on Tuesday said the plan will be considered by opposition parties.

The bill, which has already been approved at the lower house, is aimed at securing funding to boost Japan’s defence spending in and after fiscal 2024 through such means as spending reforms, using surplus from financial results and establishing a new fund from non-tax revenue, including that from sales of state properties and provisions from special accounts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDPJ and other opposition parties, including the Japan Innovation Party, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People, oppose the bill.

