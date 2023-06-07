ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jennifer Coolidge regrets pursuing guys instead of focusing on career during early fame

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Jennifer Coolidge says she makes “a lot of mistakes” in life.

The actress found fame when she was cast as Stifler’s Mom in the 1999 coming-of-age comedy ‘American Pie’ before going on to star opposite Reese Witherspoon in ‘Legally Blonde’ and alongside Hilary Duff in ‘A Cinderella Story’ but started to ‘pursue guys’ rather than drive her career forward at that time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Now that I’m old enough to really look back at my life and certainly my mistakes, I see a lot of those. But I never had any strategy. I just went job to job. I have to say I made the terrible mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on,” she told Variety.

“It was sort of in the ’90s when I had ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Best in Show’ and American Pie’. And then a few years later, there was ‘A Cinderella Story’ and stuff like that. But there was a moment. I started pursuing guys. I wasn’t paying attention. I just thought I had my whole life.”

The ‘2 Broke Girls’ actress suffered something of a dip in the years that followed her 2000s comedies but enjoyed an Emmy Award-winning resurgence when she was cast as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO series ‘The White Lotus’ and reflected that her ‘fatal flaw’ was that she “didn’t have a plan” in place for her career that she often questions now.

She added: “I never said, ‘I want to do…’ I did get some jobs, but I didn’t have a plan. And I think that was a fatal flaw of mine, because it took so long to get anything going later. I look back and I go, ‘What was I thinking?’ And then I bought a house in New Orleans, and I was consumed with fixing that up.”

20230607-104808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Britney Spears denies breakdown, says she’s ‘never felt better’

    Face of ‘Star Trek’ William Shatner greenlights documentary based on his...

    Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

    Priyanka Chopra to host Pre-Oscar event on March 23 with Mindy...