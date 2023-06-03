Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday attended the ‘Pratham Puja’ to mark the ceremonial beginning of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023.

Sinha attended the rituals through video conferencing.

An official statement said that the Lt Governor prayed for good health and well being of one and all.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) organises the Pratham Puja at the holy Amarnath cave on the auspicious occasion of ‘Jyeshtha Purnima’ every year.

“For millions of devotees all over the world, pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream,” said the Lt Governor.

He said that the J&K government is committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

“Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities,” he said.

“The officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board are working hard to ensure that the needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the yatra. We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims,” the Lt Governor asserted.

Sinha also acknowledged the “immense contribution” of the local residents for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage that will commence from July 1. It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy, he added.

The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district – and it will culminate on August 31.

The Pratham Puja rituals were also attended by Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, SASB; members of the Shrine Board; senior officials of SASB, Army and Lt Governor’s Secretariat among others.

