West Indies and the UAE will compete in a historic three-match ODI series in the UAE. This is the first time that the two sides will face each other in a bilateral series.

All the matches will be played at Sharjah, with the first ODI on June 4, second ODI on June 6 and the third ODI on June 9.

Both teams will be looking to get their combinations right ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup qualifiers that are scheduled to be held later in the month.

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies squad, which also includes the likes of Roston Chase, Odean Smith and Keemo Paul. Former West Indies captains Carl Hooper and Floyd Reifer have been named as Assistant Coaches in the white ball teams to work alongside new Head Coach Daren Sammy. James Franklin, the former New Zealand allrounder is the third Assistant Coach.

Speaking on his appointment, Hooper said, “When I was initially approached by Daren about the potential opportunity, I immediately confirmed my interest, as I really want to help with the challenge and make a meaningful impact. I firmly believe that it is time for West Indies Cricket to ascend, and I am confident in my ability, knowledge, and experience to aid in this endeavor.”

The UAE team features an experienced Rohan Mustafa and will be led by Muhammad Waseem.

