WORLD

Jordan, Saudi Arabia agree to improve passenger, freight flow

NewsWire
0
0

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have announced that they agreed to improve passenger and freight flow between the two countries to facilitate transport and trade exchange, media reported..

The announcement was made by the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport at the conclusion of its meeting in Jordan’s capital Amman, state-run Petra news agency reported on Monday.

At the meeting, the committee discussed boosting road safety on the basis of technical conditions and pushing forward customs projects with technical connectivity between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The committee stressed in the announcement the importance of providing support for and removing obstacles to the flow of goods and passengers.

It also emphasised compliance with requirements and conditions for the entry of Jordanian buses into Saudi territory during the pilgrimage season.

20230613-022202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China under-representing true impact of Covid: WHO

    Taliban fire shots, beat women protesters in Kabul

    Nvidia plans to release ‘unlaunched’ 12GB graphics card

    Male infertility can be avoided by weight management in early life