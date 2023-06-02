LIFESTYLEWORLD

Jordan’s Crown Prince weds Saudi architect in lavish wedding

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II married Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al-Saif during a lavish wedding ceremony attended by Arab and foreign dignitaries, the Royal Hashemite Court announced.

At the wedding ceremony held at the Zahran Palace on Thursday, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania warmly welcomed international royals and heads of state, including Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales and US First Lady Jill Biden, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 29-year-old bride is related to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, through her mother, who hails from the kingdom’s prominent Al-Sudairi family.

The 28-year-old Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa headed to the Al Hussainiya Palace in a red motorcade that drove through the capital of Amman after the ceremony.

Many Jordanians lined up along the streets leading to the Al Hussainiya Palace to celebrate the royal marriage.

Upon arrival at the Al Hussainiya Palace, King Abdullah and Queen Rania hosted a wedding reception, which was attended by members of the royal family and members of the Al-Saif family, as well as the invited guests.

