Jr shooting World Cup: India wins silver in men’s Rapid Fire Pistol team event

The Indian trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Jatin won the team silver in the mens 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) event on the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Sameer also won the individual silver in the event while Mahesh Anandakumar bagged the bronze as France’s Yan Chesnel clinched the gold.

Three Indians out of six qualified in the men’s rapid fire pistol as Rajkanwar was third in qualifying with a score of 577, Sameer fourth with 577 while Mahesh took the sixth qualifying spot with a score of 575.

In the final, Chesnel finished with 27 hits in the 40-shot final, while Sameer was one behind with 26 and Mahesh was third with 19.

The trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar and Jatin totalled 1722 for their team silver, finishing behind Korea who logged 1728.

India are still on top of the medal tally with six gold, six silver and three bronze.

20230607-221402

