ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana calls Ranbir ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

NewsWire
0
0

After the news of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in the upcoming film ‘Ramayan’ did the rounds, actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to it calling the actor a “skinny white rat.”

There were reports claiming that star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’

Kangana took to Instagram and criticised the casting for the film.

She wrote: “Recently, I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama…”

The media reports also claimed that south star Yash would essay the role of Raavan.

“Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana…What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama …. Jai Shri Ram.”

Kangana then added a danger gif and wrote: “If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don’t mess with me stay away!!!!”

On the acting front, Kangana has a slew of releases including ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

20230610-143801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman advises Ankit to shun silence

    Tahir Raj Bhasin: Return of the theatrical is no longer a...

    Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt note for Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul after...

    B’day girl Kangana gets emotional while praising ‘Thalaivi’ director AL Vijay