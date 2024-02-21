Karnataka to set up separate ministry for NRIs: Home minister

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Karnataka will establish a separate secretariat for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in line with the ones set up by the Kerala government, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced on Wednesday.

He made the announcement after welcoming NRIs from more than 15 countries seated at the visitors’ gallery of the state Assembly.

“NRIs have placed a demand towards having a separate ministry. We had included it in our manifesto. In the coming days, we will establish a separate secretariat,” he said.

Addressing the NRIs, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that a large number of people from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have settled in foreign countries. “They have not forgotten their culture… The relationship with them should be strengthened. It will also help to bring investments.”

Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Arvind Bellad, said: “The NRIs have made this country proud. Strengthening bonds with them will help in the development of the state… The NRIs are appreciating the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”