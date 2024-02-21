Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Police officer charged after firearm was accidentally discharged in Burlington

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
24

Oakville (Feb 21) A Halton police officer is facing charges after his weapon was accidentally discharged in Burlington at the end of January.

“Following an internal investigation, a six-year member of the Halton Regional Police Service, Constable Jordan Lee, has been charged with one count of Careless Use of a Firearm,” police stated in a news release.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Monday, January 29 in Burlington. Constable Lee was handling a police-issued firearm during the course of his duties when the weapon was accidentally discharged, the statement said. No one was injured.

As per Service policy, an investigation was conducted by members of Regional Investigative Services who, by mandate, investigate all events where a Service member discharges a firearm during the performance of their duty, intentionally or unintentionally.

Constable Lee has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act of Ontario. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Milton on Wednesday April 3.

Previous article
Punjab refutes allegations of deteriorating law and order
Next article
Karnataka to set up separate ministry for NRIs: Home minister

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 