A former top SFI activist who was caught for using a fake experience certificate to secure a teacher’s job is untraceable even as the Kerala police are on a lookout for her.

Kasargod resident K. Vidya ran into deep trouble after a teacher from the Government College in Wayanad got in touch with the Principal of Maharaja’s Government College Ernakulam to know if Vidya was employed as a Guest Lecturer during 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The Principal of Ernakulam College after verification realized that the candidate’s claim was “incorrect”.

A complaint was filed with the local police, which registered a case against her with charges which if proved, will see her behind bars for seven years.

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, where she has registered for a PhD, has also decided to request for a complete probe into Vidya’s acts.

Her PhD supervisor has refused to guide her and asked the Malayalam department to seek a probe into her admission.

In a related development, Central Committee member of the party and former State Health Minister – P.K.Sreemathi’s reaction to the incident has gone viral.

“I know this Vidya very well and I found her to be a very bright student, but what’s now coming out is something very wrong and it should not have happened,” said Sreemathi to the media.

Yet another allegation against Vidya is that she was an examiner and had done evaluation of the answer sheets for Kannur University.

According to the Kannur University rules, only teachers with three years of teaching can be selected for the evaluation process.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP have slammed the CPI(M) and the Pinarayi Vijayan government for shielding the student leaders of the SFI.

