After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has nabbed a key member of infamous Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang, involved in dozens of cases including murder, dacoity, assault, among others, an official said on Friday.

The gangster is identified as Ravinder Ramdhari alias Kalu, a resident of village Juddi near Haryana’s Rewari and he sustained a gunshot injury on his right foot during the exchange of fire.

According to police, information was being received through reliable sources for the past few months that the members of Nandu gang are indulged in extortion, land grabbing and are collecting protection money in border areas of west, southwest, and south Delhi.

It was also found by police that the syndicate is quite active in these areas and they are running a well-oiled extortion network.

“On Thursday, specific input was received that Ravinder Ramdhari would come near Pandwala Mod in Chhawla area at around 10 p.m to meet his associate. Consequently, a raiding team was constituted and a trap was laid at and around Pandwala Mod,” Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal, said.

At around 10.05 p.m., Ramdhari was spotted by police on a black bike. However, when police signalled him to stop, he immediately accelerated towards Kanganheri Link road from Pandwala Road, but his bike got skidded and he fell down.

“Thereafter, he started running and also opened indiscriminate fire on the police team and continued to do so despite warnings. Thus, the police team also fired in self-defence, aiming at his legs and during the brief exchange of fire, Ramdhari sustained gunshot injury on his right foot and he was overpowered,” said Dhaliwal.

A bullet fired by the accused also hit the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Rishi Kumar Jha during the encounter.

A semi-automatic pistol loaded with two bullets was recovered from Ramdhari.

“He was immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment and a case under relevant sections of law was lodged at Special Cell police station,” said Dhaliwal.

The official said that Ramdhari’s crime life started at a very early age when he was involved in a gruesome daylight robbery which shocked the entire city of Rewari.

“The dreaded acts of Ramdhari could be ascertained through a brutal murder in which he killed the victim with bricks and stones at village Bhagi in order to spread his terror. Further, he demanded a huge ransom from an affluent businessman of Dadri and threatened to kill him if the amount is not paid,” said the official.

During his stay in Bhiwani Jail, he came into the contact with Kapil Sangwan, who inducted him into his gang.

“Recently, gangster Sangwan gave him the responsibility of Delhi-NCR extortion racket and he was tasked to collect protection money and to teach lessons to those who do not pay the amount,” the official added.

20230616-170402