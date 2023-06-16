BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Shripad Naik reviews G20 Tourism meet preparations in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Friday reviewed the preparations for the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Goa, an official said.

The Union Ministry of Tourism is organising the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial Meeting from June 19 to 22 in Goa.

During the meeting, Shripad Naik highlighted the significance of each delegate serving as an ambassador for their respective countries.

Sources said that Tourism Ministers from 13 nations will be in attendance, and they will have the chance to experience the rich tourism offerings and vibrant Goan culture.

As part of the itinerary, a special excursion to the Old Goa church and Mangueshi Temple has been arranged for the G20 delegates.

The Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministerial Meeting provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Goan traditions and cultures to the world.

Venkatesan Dhattareyan, Regional Director of the Western and Central region at India Tourism’s Mumbai Office, and Sanjit Rodrigues, G20 Nodal Officer of the Goa government, were also present on the occasion.

20230616-164401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Solar Energy corporation issues tender for setting up 1000 MWH storage...

    Decline in equities continue for 4th straight sessions

    Indices tumble on weak global cues, Sensex slips over 700 pts

    Swiggy lays off 380 employees as food delivery growth slows