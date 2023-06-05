Amid Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government facing criticism over the Khagaria-Bhagalpur bridge collapse on Sunday, the S.P. Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for building it, was found to have been entrusted two more projects in Bihar.

These two projects are the Sonepur-Digha approach road and the Lohia Path Chakra’s Hartali Mor section in Patna.

Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd’s (BRPNNL) Chief Engineer, Circle 1, Jitendra Kumar, said: “The contract for the construction of Sonpur-Digha approach road was given to S.P. Singla Company for the construction and its finishing is currently underway.”

The 2.87-km-long approach road is expected to be thrown open to the public on the birthday of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on June 11 this year.

Once this approach road starts, the commuters will save at least 1 hour. The cost of the project is Rs 383 crore.

The Lohia Path Chakra’s Hartali Mor project, located in the heart of Patna, is also expected to be inaugurated in July this year.

“The construction of the Lohia Path Chakra was given to S.P. Singla Company and project cost is Rs 391 crore,” BRPNNL’s Chief Engineer, Circle 2, Sunil Kumar said.

With this the commuters going from Boring canal road to Daroga Prasad Rai Path will get hassle-free driving experience and so will the commuters coming on either side of the Bailey Road. An underpass is also a part of the project. The first phase of Lohia Path Chakra near Raj Bhawan has already been completed.

“The bridge that collapsed on the Ganga river on Sunday was the third project which was given to S.P. Singla company at the cost of Rs 1,710 crore,” Sunil Kumar said.

The company has its corporate officer in Haryana’s Panchkula.

20230605-220402