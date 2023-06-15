ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim Cattrall experienced ‘late-blooming sexuality’ and has a word of advice

Actress Kim Cattrall is getting candid about love and sexuality. Like her ‘Sex and the City’ character Samantha Jones, Cattrall, 66, is not afraid to share her thoughts on the topics of love and romance.

The actress touched upon the subject of love and romance during a live taping of the New York Times’ ‘Modern Love’ podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival.

She said: “I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality,” shared the actress about dating in her early 40s. “So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun.”

As per People, Cattrall, who has been in a relationship with partner Russell Thomas for seven years, also revealed how she feels sex and intimacy change with age.

“It’s asking for what you want. It’s showing what you want. Most men don’t have a clue – not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they’re too nervous, too anxious, or they haven’t done their homework to find out what feels good,” she said. “Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it’s expressing something in a very intimate way.”

Through learning to be vulnerable in her relationships, and putting in “good work,” the actress explained that she developed a deep and “meaningful” relationship with Thomas.

“It’s hard work. It’s not easy. People feel that it’s something that happens, and you’re lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity,” she shared, before adding that she is willing to put in the time to make the partnership flourish.

She further mentioned: “And you meet this person and the work has just begun but it’s not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life. So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you’re alive.”

