INDIALIFESTYLE

Langur that escaped from Kerala zoo continues to evade zoo-keepers

NewsWire
0
0

A female gray langur, which escaped from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo 10 days back, continues to remain out of reach of those trying to capture her and bring her back to the zoo.

On Wednesday, the langur was spotted resting on a tamarind tree near the state-run Mascot hotel, a stone’s throw distance from the zoo.

Two zoo-keepers have been deputed to keep an eye on the langur after it was decided by the higher-ups that attempt will not be made to tranquilise the animal and then bring it back to the zoo.

With news spreading that the langur was seen sitting on the tree, a crowd gathered at the spot watch the antics of the animal.

The langur escaped from the zoo on June 13, when efforts were being made to release her into an open enclosure, with the zoo-keepers running helter-skelter to capture the animal.

That night, the langur was spotted at a residential colony near the zoo, but all efforts to capture it proved futile as it jumped from one tree to the other. The next day, it was spotted on a tree inside the zoo campus.

The langur is part of two such animals which were relocated to the zoo from Tirupati earlier this month.

20230622-220203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now, EPS, OPS factions in TN clash over MGR statue

    Andhra HC allows Civil Supplies Minister to talk to media

    Local businesses can display location, hours, contact info on Twitter profile

    Inter-University hockey: Pune beat Sampalpur to win maiden title