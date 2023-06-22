Peel police are investigating a double shooting in Mississauga that left an adult male dead and a second female victim wounded.

On June 21 at approximately 8:23 p.m., police responded to shots fired near Oakwood Avenue South and Wanita Rd in the Port Credit area of Mississauga. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, 25-year-old Shahid Todd of Toronto was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 19-year-old female acquaintance of the deceased was also shot. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information on this incident or additional video footage (dashcam or otherwise) in relation to the suspect(s) and/or suspect vehicle is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.