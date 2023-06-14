WORLD

Lebanon’s parliament speaker calls for national dialogue to facilitate presidential election

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a national dialogue to facilitate the election of a new President after the parliament failed for the 12th time to pick a head of state.

“The election of a new President will only be achieved through a consensus by adopting the path of dialogue within the framework of the Lebanese constitution and in a way that would preserve partnerships among different political parties,”

The Lebanese parliament on Wednesday failed to elect a new President during its 12th session in the presidential race between Sleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement, supported by the two Shia parties Hezbollah and Amal Movement, and Jihad Azour, a former Finance Minister, backed by the country’s two biggest Christian parties, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese forces.

Neither of the two candidates obtained a two-thirds majority or a total of 86 votes during the first voting, while the second round was not held because of a lack of quorum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon failed to elect a President since October 2022 when the term of former President Michel Aoun ended.

Lebanon has been suffering from an unprecedented financial crisis. The country urgently needs to elect a President and form a new cabinet to implement the necessary reforms and put the country on the path of recovery.

20230615-045006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram video shared by The Wire set up to manufacture evidence:...

    Scientists reveal ‘eating just one potato chip is impossible’ gene

    Rocket strike on Ukraine’s Odesa causes death, injuries

    Nikon enters metal printing race, acquires Germany’s SLM for $620 mn