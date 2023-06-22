SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Lewandowski shocked after Poland’s loss to Moldova

NewsWire
0
0

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski strongly criticised his team on Thursday after they surprisingly lost 2-3 to Moldova in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Moldova came from 2-0 down to win only their second qualifying match since 2013 on Tuesday, and Lewandowski said it was difficult to explain his side’s disastrous performance in the second half, Xinhua reported.

“It was just unbelievable. We made some mistakes and we suddenly lost all self-confidence. We scored a quick goal and then we got completely lost. In the first half we dominated, so I can’t even find words to comment on the final result,” the Barcelona striker said.

After three games, Poland sit fourth in Group E with three points, behind the Czech Republic, Albania and Moldova.

“We feel a great disappointment. We gifted our opponents three goals. We could have killed the game by scoring to make it 3-1 but we wasted our chances. Now we have no space for mistakes. If we want to qualify for Euro 2024, we have to win the next games,” Lewandowski added.

20230622-193803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Blasters FC sign Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC sign defender Gurmukh Singh

    Lewandowski rejected Chelsea, PSG offers to join Barca, says Laporta

    AIFF executive committee to be elected by not only state federations,...