Poland captain Robert Lewandowski strongly criticised his team on Thursday after they surprisingly lost 2-3 to Moldova in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Moldova came from 2-0 down to win only their second qualifying match since 2013 on Tuesday, and Lewandowski said it was difficult to explain his side’s disastrous performance in the second half, Xinhua reported.

“It was just unbelievable. We made some mistakes and we suddenly lost all self-confidence. We scored a quick goal and then we got completely lost. In the first half we dominated, so I can’t even find words to comment on the final result,” the Barcelona striker said.

After three games, Poland sit fourth in Group E with three points, behind the Czech Republic, Albania and Moldova.

“We feel a great disappointment. We gifted our opponents three goals. We could have killed the game by scoring to make it 3-1 but we wasted our chances. Now we have no space for mistakes. If we want to qualify for Euro 2024, we have to win the next games,” Lewandowski added.

20230622-193803