Liverpool’s Diaz returns to Colombia squad for friendlies

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has returned to Colombia’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Iraq and Germany, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 26-year-old has not represented his country since damaging knee ligaments in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last October.

He is joined in the 24-man squad by Everton center-back Yerry Mina, whose injury troubles have kept him out of the national team since January 2022.

But there was no place for veteran forward Radamel Falcao or playmaker James Rodriguez, who have grappled with poor form and fitness problems over the past year, a Xinhua report said.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo included uncapped midfielders Oscar Cortes and Andres Salazar, who impressed onlookers at this year’s under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Colombia will play Iraq in Valencia on June 16 and Germany in Gelsenkirchen four days later.

20230606-102202

