A 32-year-old man was beaten to death at a de-addiction centre by his fellow patients in East Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Ramesh Nagar in Delhi.

According to the police, information was received on Friday from the LNJP Hospital that Anil was brought dead to the hospital.

“The deceased had a cut mark below the right eye and bruises all over the body. On initial inquiry, it was revealed that Anil was a patient at a de-addiction centre at Sonia Vihar. He was the floor in-charge at the centre,” said a senior police officer.

“At around 10 p.m. on Friday, Anil beat another patient named Abhinay with a stick. The other patients got infuriated and thrashed. Anil was given pain killer injection by the the owner of the centre. At about 1 a.m., his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

“A case of murder has been registered against the accused,” the officer added.

