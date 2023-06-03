INDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha train tragedy: 5 trains originating from Assam cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

A total of five trains originating from Assam were cancelled by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) following the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 288 people were killed and over 900 injured, an official said here on Saturday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that in view of the accident that happened on Friday in Odisha’s Balasore, five trains have been cancelled.

The cancelled trains are — Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru; Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru; Rangapara North-Erode Junction; Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, and Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak terminus Karmabhoomi Express.

The cancelled trains are scheduled to start from various points in Assam between June 3 to 7.

20230603-232403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Mindset not changing’: SC steps in to allow women to take...

    Bengaluru residents cautioned against modifying balconies

    PM Hasina leads from the front to ensure a peaceful Durga...

    SCO summit being held virtually after taking all factors into account,...