Man arrested for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO bus in Burlington

Oaville (Feb 27) – Halton police have arrested and charge a man in relation to a sexual assault that occurred on a Go transit bus that was travelling through Burlington.

On February 26 at around 12:45 pm, a male suspect exposed his genitals and masturbated while making physical contact with a female passenger, according to a news release from police. The bus was westbound through Burlington. The female alerted the driver and did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police say they have arrested Cameron Henry, (26) of No Fixed Address in connection with the incident. He has been charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with probation order.

Henry is known to regularly use public transit systems to travel between jurisdictions, police added. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the Halton police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970. A photo of the accused is below.

Cameron Henry

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.