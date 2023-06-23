Police in San Francisco, western US state of California, has said that officers have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man in the city centre.

The shooting took place near the Powell Street BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) Station around 9 p.m on Thursday. Officers who responded to reports of the shooting found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police on Friday.

Daveon Crawford, an 18-year-old man from the Californian capital of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Crawford for the shooting,” police said in a statement.

