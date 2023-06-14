INDIA

Man kills wife, chops daughter’s body into 10 pieces; arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A businessman from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Yogesh Mehta, 52. He allegedly killed his wife, 43, and chopped his 15-year-old daughter’s body into 10 pieces before disposing them of in a canal.

The police during the preliminary investigation learnt that Mehta used to have frequent quarrels at home.

Mehta and his wife, Reshma, had been married for around 20 years. They had two daughters, aged 18 and 15.

The elder daughter was present during the incident and provided shocking details to the police.

The police are looking for one of the murder weapons — a knife, used in committing the crime, while a hammer has been recovered.

Mehta has reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

It is believed that the murders occurred on June 10, as body parts were discovered in the Demani canal near Dadra on June 11.

The exact motive and timeline of the murders are still under investigation.

The police are currently searching for more evidence related to the case, as Mehta has been reluctant to provide further details about the heinous act.

Mehta, who owns a yarn company and possesses properties in Silvassa and Navsari, has been described as financially stable by the police.

The Silvassa police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mehta was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after he confessed to the murders.

20230614-221604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    300 new ‘One Stop Centres’ for violence-hit women in India: Irani

    Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney inaugurates India Engineering Centre

    Windfall tax increased on jet fuel

    WPL 2023: On paper, Mumbai look more stronger than Gujarat, says...