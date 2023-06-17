INDIA

Manipur violence: AAP slams CM Biren Singh, Centre for ‘failing to control situation’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday criticised the Central government and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for their “failure to halt the violence in the state”.

“A woman minister’s house was set on fire, and just yesterday, the house of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was also set ablaze. This clearly demonstrates the state government’s complete failure,” Kakkar said.

She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning “why he is not taking action on the situation?”

Kakkar also highlighted “the supply of AK-47s and other sophisticated weapons in Manipur, emphasising the local government’s inability to prevent it”.

“Manipur CM should resign. At least 50,000 families have fled the violence-affected areas and they should be provided adequate compensation and rehabilitation. PM Modi should address the nation and explain the reasons behind this violence,” she said.

