Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharvan Kumar on Wednesday said that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s decision to separate his Hindustani Awam Morcha from the the state’s ruling Mahagathbandhan is wrong.

“Jitan Ram Manjhi has not given jolt to the Mahagathbandhan but he gave himself a jolt with the decision to separate his party from Mahagathbandhan. His decision would prove to be a self-goal for himself,” Kumar said, a day after Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman resigned as a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

“During his good times, he (Manjhi) roams here and there but when he faces tough situations, Nitish Kumar helps him. Nitish Kumar has given respect to Jitan Ram Manjhi, his son and his party so much that no one could do it.

“We are preparing for the opposition unity in the country and our goal is to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. People will come and go. It happened at a time of elections. We are not bothering about anyone leaving us,” Kumar added.

20230614-203402