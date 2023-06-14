ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Akshay starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ to release on Oct 5

NewsWire
0
4

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023.

The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission.

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College, and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

‘The Great Indian Rescue’, which was earlier titled ‘Capsule Gill’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

20230614-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Balakrishna’s 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108...

    Kanwar Dhillon hits a milestone, rides 700km from Mumbai to Panchgani

    Huma recalls spending time with Madhuri Dixit on ‘Dedh Ishqiya’

    Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor recreate cop’s real-life fight against crime