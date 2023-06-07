ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ heads to Durban International Film Festival

The upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film ‘Joram’ is set to be screened at the Durban International Film Festival which will be held from July 20 to July 30. The film has been directed by Devashish Makhija and marks his third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee.

Reacting to the news of the film heading to the film festival, Manoj said: “‘Joram’ is a very special film and I am simply fascinated with all the love that the film is garnering at the global level. Devashish has done a laudable job and no one could have backed the project better than Zee Studios. Am delighted that now the film is going to the Durban International Film Festival.”

The film, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Megha Mathur in pivotal roles, and Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances, is a hard-hitting psychological thriller about a displaced man who is on the run to protect his daughter.

Devashish Makhija said: “‘Joram’ is an emotionally-charged survival thriller story of a tribal man being chased by powerful forces who want him dead. He has to stay on the run to keep his infant daughter alive. Manoj Bajpayee’s performance ensures knots in the chest; as do the powerful performances of the rest of the cast. We are thrilled by all the recognition this film is garnering on the international circuit, and are really excited to be in Competition at the Durban International Film Festival.”

The film also deals with issues such as social inequalities, injustice with the tribal communities, and deforestation.

20230607-123203

