Making her big screen appearance with Ryan Gosling in her upcoming big flick ‘Barbie’ on July 21, Margot Robbie gave a witty four-word response to people who mistook her for ‘Sex Education’ actress Emma Mackay.

According to Mirror, the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress, in a Buzzfeed interview, shared her typical response to fans when compare her to the British actress, saying: “When people come up and say, ‘I loved you in Sex Education’, I just say, ‘Thank you so much’.”

The two actresses are known to share a resemblance, which makes the situation a bit funny given that Mackay is also a part of ‘Barbie’ and that she too will be playing a different version of the titular character.

Despite their facial similarities, ironically once the two dressed up as our Barbies and they found that they did not look very similar because after doing the full hair and make-up, the two didn’t bear much of a resemblance, with their brown and blonde hair being one of the most obvious differences.

As reported by Mirror, speaking to Buzzfeed, Margot spoke of the possible doppelganger scene and said: “We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar. But once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like…we don’t look that similar.”

