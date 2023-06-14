A married couple allegedly hanged themselves at their residence in northwest Delhi’s Narela area on Wednesday, the police said.

The husband, who has been identified as Anwar (40), a resident of Bengali Colony near Singhu Border, was declared brought dead by the doctors, while his wife Arzina (35) is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sharing the details, a senior police officer said that the couple tried to hang themselves at their house in Bengali Colony on Wednesday.

“Anwar died on the spot while his wife was saved by their daughter and subsequently rushed to the Raja Harishchander Hospital in Narela, where she is undergoing treatment,” a police officer said.

As per initial inquiry, the couple had been indulging in heated exchange of words for the past two three days over household issues.

The officer said that there is no suspicion of any foul play so far.

