WORLD

Massive sandstorm causes billboard collapse in Cairo, 1 dead

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed and five others were injured after a billboard collapsed in Cairo amid a massive sandstorm that hit several parts of Egypt.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the 6th October bridge in the capital city, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.

Several road accidents were also reported nationwide, with some people wounded but no fatalities, said the reports.

The sandstorm, which led to the closure of many roads, ports and beaches nationwide, was caused by the formation of a thermal depression in the western desert area, said Eman Shaker, head of the Remote Sensing Center of the Egyptian Meteorological Authority.

“The storm led to a complete lack of vision in some places. The most affected areas were Cairo, Suez, Ismailia and the Sinai Peninsula,” said Shaker.

The thermal depression formed in the western desert area is usually accompanied by the so-called “Khamaseen wind”, a dry, hot and sandy wind that usually blows in Egypt in spring, she explained.

The current sandstorm and heat wave are expected to continue till Friday, Shaker added.

20230602-112005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eruption of Spain’s La Palma volcano continues for 6th day

    Russia halts oil supply to Poland: Polish refiner

    Meet Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs at his first-ever online archive

    Fearing backlash, NATO not to send fighter jets to Ukraine