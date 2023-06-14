SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Messi vows to maintain good form before 2026 World Cup

NewsWire
0
3

Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, hinted at the possibility of extending his international career until 2026.

In a live broadcast interview on Wednesday, Messi expressed his intention to maintain his exceptional form on a daily basis, Xinhua reported.

The reigning world champions, Argentina, are scheduled to play a friendly match against Australia at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing on Thursday night. This match marks the first time Messi and his teammates will play together abroad since their victory over France in the final of the Qatar World Cup, achieved through a penalty shootout.

Messi, who will turn 36 later this month, has accumulated almost all the accolades in football following his remarkable journey in Qatar. However, he will be 39 years old by the time the 2026 World Cup takes place, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“There are still many years ahead until the 2026 World Cup, and my current objective is to sustain my optimal form every day,” Messi affirmed.

Nonetheless, the captain of the Albiceleste recently stated that, in principle, he would not be participating in the upcoming World Cup.

Messi’s seventh visit to China has been somewhat different from his previous ones. Over the past few days, a large number of fans have gathered around the hotel and training ground. Due to security concerns, the organizers have been forced to cancel the majority of Messi’s commercial activities.

Reflecting on his gold medal won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Messi revealed that, at that time, he had limited knowledge of Beijing and China and spent most of his time in hotels. “Nevertheless, that memory remains beautiful. Argentina had endured a prolonged championship drought, and finally, in Beijing, we emerged triumphant. I felt the passion and enthusiasm of the Chinese fans,” added Messi.

Diego Maradona, the legendary Argentine footballer who passed away in 2020, had previously coached the Argentina national team during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

However, Messi does not appear to have a strong inclination towards coaching. “Currently, I have no plans to become a coach, and naturally, nobody knows what the future holds. Retirement is still some time away,” Messi noted.

20230614-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 2-1, move into top...

    Champions League: Chelsea come from behind to beat Lille, reach quarters

    Mumbai City FC clinch ISL League Shield in style with 5-3...

    Will look to sustain momentum gained against Qatar: Fernandes