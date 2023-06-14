Arunachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday went digital with ‘ArunPol mobile app’ and ‘e-Vigilance portal, which were launched here at a ceremony by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Chief Minister believes that the ‘ArunPol mobile app’ would be of immense help to minimise the trouble taken by citizens to reach out to police stations to avail services.

The app is designed to provide online services like lodging of lost reports, police clearance certificates, missing reports, servant verification, tenant verification, complaints of women and children, complaints against the police, vital contact numbers, helpline numbers, vehicle towing details, etc.

The main objective is to reduce the unproductive man-hours spent by both the citizens and the police.

Further, a citizen can lodge a complaint and provide information by keeping his/her identity secret through the app.

Khandu said: “We are one of the best performing states in the country when it comes to e-governance. The launch today has added another feather to our cap.”

“I am told that the department has identified 16 services to be provided on the app. I suggest that senior officers can brainstorm over it and identify all possible citizen-centric services that can be incorporated in the app in the future,” he said.

The ‘e-Vigilance portal’, to begin with, will issue e-Vigilance clearance certificate to government employees, especially required for promotions, etc.

Khandu observed that the issue of vigilance clearance certificates online would be a boon for government employees.

“Considering that submission of vigilance clearance certificates for various cases like promotion is mandatory for government employees and getting it was a long and cumbersome process, we decided to make the process simpler and accessible,” he revealed.

Taking note that so far only 30 government departments are onboard the portal, he suggested the chief secretary to add all the remaining departments to the e-portal.

Khandu also launched the ‘ArunPolSewa Vehicle’, dedicated for community awareness on prevention of crime, fire safety, women-centric policing, anti-drug campaigns besides acting as an interface of different arms of the police like civil police, STF and armed battalions.

The vehicle is fabricated with high-quality equipment like smart TV panel, generator set, audio system with cordless PA system and will be manned by police personnel trained to create a positive impact and increase the confidence of people in the state police force.

Reassuring the state government’s commitment to strengthen the state police force, Khandu informed that his office is in touch with the Union Home Ministry to work on it.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and other top officials were present in the function.

20230614-234004