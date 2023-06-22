SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta Quest 2 & Pro getting multi-touch support for browser, higher clock speeds

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has announced that it is rolling out the v55 update on Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, which includes multi-touch support for browser, higher central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) clock speeds, and more.

This software update is rolling out gradually to minimise issues, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Both headsets should see an up-to 26 per cent CPU performance increase, while you can expect an up-to 19 per cent GPU speed increase for Quest 2 and 11 per cent GPU speed increase for Quest Pro.”

The company is also enabling Dynamic Resolution Scaling for both Quest 2 and Pro, so that games and applications can take advantage of increased pixel density without dropping frames.

Meta is also adding a standalone virtual reality (VR) Messenger application.

Messenger allows users to select from a variety of different avatars, which they can customise with different clothing, accessories, and hairstyles to better represent themselves.

Also, Explore is now a one-stop shop for entertainment and connection in VR.

The new Explore brings together short-form videos, media content and more, all in one convenient place.

“And if you’ve connected your Facebook or Instagram account to the same Accounts Center as your Meta account, you can watch Instagram and Facebook Reels to keep VR fresh with content relevant to your passions and interests,” the company said.

The Meta Quest Browser now has multi-touch gesture support.

This multi-touch support allows users to use either their Touch controllers or their hands to zoom in, zoom out and interact with other web elements.

“Multi-touch gesture support is a great way to interact with web pages and images in a more natural, intuitive way,” it added.

The company first announced the new software update for Quest 2 and Quest Pro earlier this month, when it unveiled its new Quest 3 headset.

20230622-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5G mobile subscriptions in India projected to reach 700 mn by...

    Apple reaches 60% sales share mark for 1st time since 2017

    Apple’s AR/VR headset may arrive in late 2023

    WhatsApp back after global outage