Minor, elder sister molested in Delhi

A 12-year-old girl and her elder sister were molested by two people in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area, police said, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are on the run.

The accused have been identified as Luv Aditya Sharma and Kush Sharma.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Madhu Vihar police station on Wednesday evening stating that a woman’s modesty has been outraged following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“When the police reached the spot, a counsellor was already attending the victim woman, who levelled allegations against Luv Aditya Sharma and Kush Sharma,” said a senior police official.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that her father had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from both the accused people and returned Rs 23 lakh through HSBC bank.

However, even after returning the loan, the duo was threatening to kidnap her 12-year-old younger sister and sell her to some “Kotha” (brothel). The victim also alleged that the accused people even touched her younger sister inappropriately.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official added.

