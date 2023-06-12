Mississauga Transit has announced a number of service changes starting Monday, June 26. This will include some weekend service frequency improvements, revised routing on three routes, schedule adjustments on various routes, late evening service reductions on some routes, and summer school service from July 4 to 31.

Due to high customer demand and to alleviate overcrowding, the following routes will have more frequent weekend service :

7 Airport (on Saturdays during evening and late night)

26 Burnhamthorpe (on Saturdays and Sundays during midday and evenings)

35 Eglinton (all day on Saturdays and Sundays)

39 Britannia (on Saturdays and Sundays during midday and evenings)

61 Mavis (on Sundays during midday and evenings)

Additionally, routes 13S, 26W and 29 have been revised.

Route 13 Glen Erin (southbound only) will be revised to remain on Erin Mills Parkway and will no longer service Lincoln Green Way and Fowler Drive. This updated routing will be consistent with the current northbound routing. There is no change to the northbound routing.

Customers can access the Sheridan Centre using three new bus stops:

Stop #0560 Erin Mills Parkway at Sheridan Park Drive

Stop #0531 Erin Mills Parkway opposite the Sheridan Centre

Stop #0526 Erin Mills Parkway at Leanne Boulevard

Route 26 Burnhamthorpe (westbound only) will be revised to service the South Common Centre via Burnhamthorpe Road. It will no longer travel on South Millway, The Collegeway, and Glen Erin Drive before entering South Common Centre. Alternate route options for customers along South Millway, The Collegeway, and Glen Erin include the revised Route 29 Park Royal-Homelands or Route 36 Colonial-Ridgeway.

This revised Route 26 westbound routing will make it consistent with the eastbound routing and provide improved service reliability. There is no change to the eastbound routing.

MiWay says it will reinvest the savings from route revisions back into the route to maintain service frequencies and improve reliability.