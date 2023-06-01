A Mumbai-based model has alleged that the owner of a Jharkhand-based modelling institute raped and blackmailed her for a period of one year, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Manvi Raj, who is from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, has filed a case against Tanveer Akhtar, a resident of Ranchi, in Versova police station in Mumbai.

Officials said that the case has been transferred to the Ranchi Police in Jharkhand for further investigations into the matter as the alleged incident took place in Ranchi.

The victim in her complaint said that Tanveer raped and blackmailed her. She also accused the man of threatening to send her obscene photos to her relatives. She claimed that the accused forced her to marry him and pressured her for religious conversion.

In the FIR, the model said that she has a lot of evidence against Tanveer.

She alleged that on March 21, 2021, Tanveer secretly clicked her obscene photos during a Holi party.

Later on July 14, 2021, the accused raped the victim and then threatened her not to talk about the incident, else he will upload her obscene photos online, said the complaint.

On September 13, 2022, Tanveer sent the victim’s obscene photos to her family members, forcing her to attempt suicide.

Manvi said she later came to Mumbai but the accused kept harassing her.

The model has also shared a video on her Twitter handle, appealing to PM Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for her safety.

Tanveer, however, said that Manvi cheated him in his business, and when he asked for his money, she is making such allegations.

Meanwhile, the police also raided Tanveer’s hideouts in Ranchi, but he was found absconding.

