Modi appreciates song by Falguni Shah on the benefits of millets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated a song composed by Indian-American singer Falguni Shah known more by her stage name Falu, for composing a song highlighting the benefits of millets.

“Excellent effort @FaluMusic! There is abundance of health and well-being in Shree Ann or millets. Through this song, creativity has blended with an important cause of food security and removing hunger,” Modi tweeted.

He was responding to Falu’s tweet, where she said that she was honoured to have collaborated with Modi.

“Abundance in Millets, a song inspired by PM @narendramodi’s proposition to the @UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millets, help farmers grow it & help end world hunger,” she had tweeted earlier on Friday.

