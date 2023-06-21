Prime minister Narendra Modi left for Washington on Wednesday after completing the New York leg of his state visit to the US.

On Thursday, after reaching Washington, Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome and later will be hosted at a state dinner by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He is also scheduled to address the joint session of US Congress in Washington.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi led a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York in the company of several dignitaries to mark the International Day of Yoga.

