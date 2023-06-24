INDIA

Monsoon advances in HP, heavy rainfall likely soon

The southwest monsoon has advanced in Himachal Pradesh with most of the hill state likely to experience heavy rainfall from Sunday, the local meteorological office said on Saturday.

“Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in districts of Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, and Mandi and their adjoining areas,” an meteorological department official told IANS.

“The state is likely to receive rainfall with its peak intensity between June 25 and 26,” he added.

The monsoon normally hits Himachal Pradesh, whose agriculture and horticulture-based economy is highly dependent on the rains, by June 27.

