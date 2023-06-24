The 29.08 km long Metro rail network in Agra is all set to become operational months before the August 2024 deadline as work is progressing at a brisk pace.

An official said on Saturday that all the trains and stations will be fully secured by CCTV cameras. One of the features of these CCTV cameras is that if spot a suspicious object lying unclaimed for more than a reasonable time period, they will alert the station controller/Metro staff in the station premises.

Similarly, if any passenger crosses the yellow safety line on the platform and advances towards the track area, these cameras will sense this activity and inform the station controller accordingly. These are special PTZ CCTV cameras (Pan, Tilt, Zoom), which can cater to wide angles and cover all dark spots in the concourse area.

Passenger safety and security will be of topmost priority for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). Women’s safety is also extremely important and many measures have been taken for the same. For example, female housekeeping staff will be deputed to help the female passengers.

Systems and signalling work is going on in full swing for the 3 km elevated stretch of the priority corridor. The underground section is also being completed at a fast pace.

Officials hope that Agra will soon have a world-class Metro system before the set timeline.

While the civil work for all underground stations is already being carried out rapidly, the tunnel construction work is being carried out by TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine).

An official said, “This is an important milestone as the first tunnel section out of the three sections has been completed. We are striving to commence Metro operations six months ahead of schedule, i.e. March 2024, instead of the actual deadline of August 2024. The three elevated stations and train depot are almost ready. The testing and commissioning of three trains are under progress at the high-speed test track.”

The TBM breakthrough is one of the most challenging achievements in a Metro project which requires high accuracy and ultimate precision.

The TBM, after its first breakthrough at the Agra Fort Metro station, will go on to construct tunnel till the Taj Mahal Metro Station.

20230624-182004