INDIASCI-TECH

Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight ‘cancelled’, says Tesla CEO’s mother

NewsWire
0
0

Dubbed as the fight of the century, the anticipated showdown between Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apparently been cancelled, the Tesla CEO’s mother Maye Musk said on Friday.

Musk earlier tweeted that he would be “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, to which Meta founder posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate had offered to train Musk, seeking revenge against Meta for banning him from their platforms.

In a series of tweets, Maye Musk said that it is a “great relief” that “the fight has now been cancelled”.

“Actually, I cancelled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is cancelled, just in case,” she further posted.

Lex Fridman, the host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast, said, “A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I’m all for it.”

Musk replied: “Let’s go full MMA (mixed martial arts)”.

Maye Musk intervened, saying “don’t encourage this match” and his tech billionaire son was seen with a “crying” emoji.

Her tweets came as a surprise to social media users who were expecting at least a few bouts between the two tech billionaires.

It all started when Musk replied to a tweet about news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk said.

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” the Twitter-owner replied.

Earlier this month, Musk had posted, “Zuck my *tongue emoji*.

In March, he mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it “copy cat”.

20230623-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multi-lingual actress Pavithra Lokesh lodges complaint against stalking

    India-Australia cooperation on climate action

    K’taka acid attacker injured in police shootout

    Delhi BJP leader files complaint against Sangrur MP Simranjeet Mann for...