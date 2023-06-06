Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez into his 23-man squad for the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League.

Nacho replaces Osasuna central defender David Garcia, who picked up a muscle injury in his side’s 2-1 win at home to Girona on Sunday, which booked their place in next season’s Conference League, a Xinhua report said.

“After receiving the relevant medical reports from the club from Navarre, Luis de la Fuente has decided it is opportune to call up Nacho Fernandez,” commented the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a communique.

Spain faces Italy in the semifinal of the Nations League on June 15 and if they win, they will play the winner between the Netherlands and Croatia.

Although he has only been in the job for six months, De la Fuente is under some pressure ahead of the Italy game following Spain’s 2-0 defeat to Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier tie in March.

