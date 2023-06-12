The upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, is taking the direct-to-digital route as it will drop on OTT on June 23.

The film tells the quirky story of love and passion fuelled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams.

The film has been directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and follows two eccentric characters who want to make it big in Bollywood. The film presents their journey through worldly chaos and challenges.

Kangana Ranaut, who serves as the creative producer on the film, said in a statement: “Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me.”

“The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film,” she added.

20230612-132603