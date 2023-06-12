Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz took a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying the entire opposition party can fit in a rickshaw following defections in the wake of May 9 violence.

“Today, he himself is the president, general secretary, chief organiser and spokesperson of the party and the only candidate of his party,” she said while referring to PTI chief Imran Khan, The News reported.

She said the PTI “which was formed after the hard work of 26 years, disintegrated in 26 minutes”.

Khan is the mastermind of May 9 attacks on defence and civilian installations, but now he is begging for talks and meetings, she said.

She strongly criticised the former Prime Minister for inciting people for attacking the state institutions, saying the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif never asked his workers to set fire to state buildings when he was removed from power.

The PML-N senior vice president said youth were the bright future of Pakistan and they should join hands for protection of the country.

“This fitna (evil) is buried now. Let’s start a new journey of prosperity,” Maryam said while referring to Khan without uttering his name.

“His party has been reduced to the extent that it can be carried in a rickshaw now,” she said, sarcastically, The News reported.

Maryam said the one who used to say that he would make the PML-N leaders cry was now himself crying day and night.

20230612-131005